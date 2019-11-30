हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra: I'm thankful for life and blessings attached to it

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is thankful for everything in her life and all the blessings attached to it.

Priyanka Chopra: I&#039;m thankful for life and blessings attached to it

New York: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is thankful for everything in her life and all the blessings attached to it.

The actress shared her thoughts as she sent in good wishes on Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving this year, Priyanka joined her husband Nick Jonas and his family in the US. Last year, Nick came to India and had a Thanksgiving family dinner with Priyanka's family. The couple later tied the knot on December 1, 2018.

"Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always," she posted, along with a cozy picture with her husband and pop icon.

Earlier this week, Priyanka surprised Nick with a German shepherd puppy as an early anniversary gift.

In an interview to etonline.com earlier this year, Priyanka had revealed that she is clueless about what she will do on her first wedding anniversary.

"I don't know (what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary). I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it'. But I was just (wondering) what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask'. So I said, OK," she said.
 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasSky Is Pink
Next
Story

Robert Pattinson: I'm boring and old now

Must Watch

PT26M46S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day