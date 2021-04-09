हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a presenter at 74th British Academy Film Awards

Global sensation and actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to join the list of presenters at the upcoming 74th British Academy Film Awards on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. She will be presenting the Rising Star Award which highlights new talent in the industry.

Priyanka Chopra is a presenter at 74th British Academy Film Awards
File photo

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74th British Academy Film Awards, which will take place on April 10 and 11 at Royal Albert Hall.

The actress, who is currently in London, took to Instagram Stories to repost from the official BAFTA Instagram page, announcing the news.

Here's the official announcement post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)

 

"So honoured and excited to be presenting at the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday!" she wrote.

The category she will present, EE BAFTA, represents the Rising Star Award that honours new talent. Earlier called Orange Rising Star Award, it is now designed as EE owing to commercial reasons.

Other presenters this year include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Priyanka and other presenters at London will be joined virtually by presenters from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger.

Priyanka's last outing onscreen was 'The White Tiger', a film she featured in as well as executive-produced.

Interestingly, "The White Tiger" has two nominations at the BAFTAs this year -- for lead actor Adarsh Gourav in the Leading Actor category, and writer-director Ramin Bahrami in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

Recently, Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, announced the Oscars 2021 nominations.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra filmsBritish Academy Film Awards
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar shoots for Marvel project in Bangkok: Reports

Must Watch

PT12M7S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day