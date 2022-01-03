हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is ‘celebrating life’ on a romantic yacht getaway with Nick Jonas: PICS

Priyanka Chopra lounges in Nick Jonas's arm as he plants a kiss on her head in a romantic photo.

Priyanka Chopra is ‘celebrating life’ on a romantic yacht getaway with Nick Jonas: PICS
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas enjoyed a romantic time together on a yacht along with a bunch of friends as they ringed in New Year 2022. The ‘Quantico’ actress shared a bunch of photos from her getaway. In the first photo shared by our ‘Desi girl’ we can see her resting in Nick’s arms while he plants a kiss on her head. Priyanka is wearing a beautiful pink maxi dress in the picture.

In another photo, the actress is soaking in the sun in an orange bikini. The third photo has Priyanka raising a toast to the sea and in the fourth one, she is wearing quirky New Year’s glasses. The next photo shows us the glimpse of a jacuzzi on the yacht and in the last picture, Priyanka is sitting along with Nick for a meal.

Check out the photo dump:

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared a mushy photo of Priyanka kissing him and captioned it, “My forever New Years kiss”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra is currently home in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas after having a hectic 2021. Last year, the actress was most of the time stationed in London due to work commitments.

Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections ‘, where she played the role of Sati. The actress also has thriller web series ‘Citadel’ and rom-com film ‘Text For You’ in her kitty. PeeCee is also expected to return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that stars her along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

