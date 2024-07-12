Mumbai: Prior to the wedding festivities, Priyanka attended the celebration of her brother Siddharth Chopra's 35th birthday that evening.

Dressed in a stunning blue off-shoulder outfit, Priyanka posed for photos with Nick, who wore a sleek black ensemble.



The couple shared a heartfelt moment captured on Priyanka's Instagram Stories, where they stood together in a warmly lit room.In the following IG Story, Priyanka was seen enjoying the celebration with family and friends, including Siddharth, his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya, and Mannara Chopra. The cheerful group posed for the camera, with Siddharth donning a black and white outfit while Neelam and Mannara twinned in elegant black attire.The caption on the photo read, "Happy happy birthday @siddharthchopra89."Earlier that day, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at Kalina Airport, where they greeted the paparazzi with smiles and waves before heading to the birthday gathering.The couple is now gearing up for the Ambani wedding events, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah on Friday, July 12.The celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, culminating in the Mangal Utsav wedding reception on Sunday, July 14.Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.