Priyanka Chopra Joins Oscar-Shortlisted 'Anuja' As Executive Producer, Expresses Excitement

Los Angeles: Global star Priyanka Chopra is extremely happy as she has come on board as an executive producer for the Oscar-shortlisted film 'Anuja'. Variety shared this update.

"Anuja" centers on the nine-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

On being associated with the film, Priyanka in a statement said, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."

She said, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."

The film was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by Mira Nair's family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global -- known for Academy Award-winning films "War/Dance" (2007) and "Inocente" (2012) -- and Krushan Naik Films. Mindy Kaling is one of the producers on the film.

Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has also boarded "Anuja" as a producer.

This is Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Period: End of Sentence', won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema.

Apart from 'Anuja', another film that remains in the Oscars race is 'Santosh', a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri. Featuring actress Shahana Goswami, Santosh is the United Kingdom's official entry for the Oscars. The film premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)