Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Fans Slam Nick Jonas Over Tweet Endorsing Elon Musk

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fans seem to be miffed with her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas after his recent tweet to billionaire Elon Musk.

A few days ago, Tesla head-honcho Elon Musk, who is also the richest man in the world, reacted to a Tesla Owners Silicon Valley's X post which stated that the company's profit increased in light of Donald Trump winning the US Presidential elections of 2024.

Elon re-shared the tweet with the popular Jonas Brothers meme in which Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were rotating a table when Joe Jonas entered. Elon wrote, "My, how the tables have turned”.

Responding to the same, Nick shared an image of Elon Musk pointing his finger and also wrote, "Take us to the year 3000”. The tweet went viral in no time and registered 27.1 million views. However, this irked the fans of Nick Jonas and Priyanka, who interpreted this tweet as Nick endorsing Elon Musk.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Is this a trump post?! @priyankachopra get your man." Another commented, “Priyanka get your man under control PLEASE”.

Later Nick shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra from their Christmas celebrations on X. The backlash to Nick ‘endorsing Elon’ continued even there. One of the comments read, “Priyanka please take the phone from this man before its too late (sic)". Another commented, “Priyanka…girl, run”.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018 as per Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2022.

Earlier this year, the actress celebrated a working birthday on the sets of her upcoming project ‘The Bluff’. Nick, who couldn’t be with the actress in person, made sure that his wife had a great time by setting up a dosa truck on the film set, offering plain, masala, Mysore masala, onion and cheese dosas.

Nick visited India in January this year with his brothers Joe and Kevin to perform at the 2nd edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India.