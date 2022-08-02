NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits Poland with UNICEF to amplify support for children and women refugees of Ukraine!

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the actor-producer-entrepreneur revealed that she is currently in Warsaw and working with the agency. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas has teamed with Unicef to meet and amplify support for children and women refugees from Ukraine.
  • In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the actor-producer-entrepreneur revealed that she is currently in Warsaw and working with the agency

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visits Poland with UNICEF to amplify support for children and women refugees of Ukraine!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has teamed with Unicef to meet and amplify support for children and women refugees from Ukraine who have crossed the border into Poland and are currently staying in Blue Dot centers set up by Unicef and UNHCR. 

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the actor-producer-entrepreneur revealed that she is currently in Warsaw and working with the agency. "The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don't usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw," she wrote. "2/3 of children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This huge number is the devastating reality of war where 90 percent of the people crossing the border are women and children. I want to emphasise this is a mother and children crisis."

In the following posts, Chopra-Jonas indicated that the trip is an opportunity for her to learn and share stories of the impact the war has had on children and women and how they are healing and making the transition to a more stable life at the several Blue Dot Centres in Poland.

After interacting with the children and staff at a refugee center where she watched them do art therapy, she visited an education and development hub supported by Unicef where children and youth were pursuing their studies and receiving psychological support. "The common thread I have seen among kids fleeing conflict, no matter where that is, is that their art is so similar. Art therapy is used to help kids express their feelings, whether that is of love anger hope or fear....," she observed. 

With this trip to Poland, Chopra Jonas who is also a goodwill ambassador for Unicef, joins a group of her colleagues in Hollywood namely Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn, and Ben Stiller who have used their platform to bring attention to the war and various humanitarian crises that has resulted in Ukraine and its adjoining region.

Live Tv

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasUNICEFPriyanka UNICEFPriyanka with UNICEFUkraine

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens