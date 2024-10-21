Priyanka Chopra Keeps Karwa Chauth For Hubby Nick Jonas, Netizens Hail Her Desi Look

Mumbai: Is there anyone like our desi girl Priyanka Chopra? The answer is NO loud and clear, Priyanka Chopra kept Karwa Chauth this year for hubby Nick Jonas who is in love with the Indian culture. The actress shared beautiful pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebration and wished everyone a happy celebration. Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared inside pictures from the Karwa Chauth celebration where Nick was seen posing with his beautiful wifey who was happily flaunting her tiny mehendi in her hands.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth and fans love how she is rooted in her culture.

Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous in red attire, she was even donning sindoor and bangles, and fans raved about her desi looks and how. Priyanka who is extremely close to her roots and culture was praised by her fans and netizens for being still strongly intact with her culture as she is married to a firang man.

As Priyank dropped the pictures, within hours she got one million likes and this shows the star power of the diva on social media too. Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and after four years of their marriage, they welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie via surrogacy. The Chopra and Jonas family are the most influential and loved family in the West now.