topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra kicks starts the first Christmas celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie, check it out

On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a video on her stories which she captioned, " A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently jetted off to an undisclosed location for her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas`s first Christmas celebration.
  • On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic."
  • In the video, the `Fashion` actor shared a glimpse of her daughter`s feet and a beautiful view from her bedroom.

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra kicks starts the first Christmas celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie, check it out

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently jetted off to an undisclosed location for her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas`s first Christmas celebration.

On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic." In the video, the `Fashion` actor shared a glimpse of her daughter`s feet and a beautiful view from her bedroom.

Priyanka often gives her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie. Recently she shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles. Priyanka treated fans with a family picture on Instagram along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon. 

Live Tv

Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra daughterpriyanka chopra christmasNick JonasMalti Marie Jonas

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022