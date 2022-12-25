Priyanka Chopra kicks starts the first Christmas celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie, check it out

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently jetted off to an undisclosed location for her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas`s first Christmas celebration.

On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic." In the video, the `Fashion` actor shared a glimpse of her daughter`s feet and a beautiful view from her bedroom.

Priyanka often gives her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie. Recently she shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles. Priyanka treated fans with a family picture on Instagram along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon.