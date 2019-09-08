Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta mourn the death of dancer Veeru Krishnan

close

Bollywood dancer and actor Veeru Krishnan breathed his last on Saturday in Mumbai. The Kathak master was known for his stints in films like Raja Hindustani, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Ishq. He was also a 'Guru' to Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif.

New Delhi: Bollywood dancer and actor Veeru Krishnan breathed his last on Saturday in Mumbai. The Kathak master was known for his stints in films like Raja Hindustani, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Ishq. He was also a 'Guru' to Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif.

Mourning his death, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter “You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. #panditveerukrishnan”

 Athiya Shetty wrote on Twitter: “omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak.”

Actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi also condoled Veeru’s death She wrote on Twitter: “This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan."

On the work front, Priyanka's film The Sky Is Pink will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. The actress along with the entire starcast of the fim Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and director Shonali Bose is in Toronto.

