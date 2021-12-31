Priyanka Chopra looks angelic as she 'swings into 2022' at her beautiful LA home: Pic

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into 2022 and her latest Instagram picture is proof. On Friday (December 31), the 'Matrix 4' actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself sitting on a swing in her LA home and enjoying the last day of 2021.

She had donned a pink satin dress and fluffy crocs along with pink-tinted sunglasses. The 'Citadel' actress captioned the picture saying, "Ready to swing into 2022" with a peace sign emoji.

Take a look at her post:

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her film 'The Matrix Resurrections' which released on December 22.

Recently, the actress bashed trolls for trivialising her role in the film on the basis of screen time.

In an interview, she stated that people with this view are “myopic” and have a “small mentality”.

“Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You’re not competing with that and I think it’s such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way,” Chopra said.

Chopra Jonas stars as Sati, an exiled program, in the Lana Wachowski-directed movie alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

(With PTI inputs)

