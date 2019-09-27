close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Sky is Pink

Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in a floral dress for 'The Sky is Pink' promotions—Pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was snapped on Friday, wearing a pretty floral dress for 'The Sky is Pink' promotions.

Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in a floral dress for &#039;The Sky is Pink&#039; promotions—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink'. Also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the film will release in November this year and Pee Cee is promoting her Bollywood comeback in full swing!

The actress was snapped on Friday, wearing a pretty floral dress for the film promotions. She left her hair open and paired the dress with matching footwear.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'The Sky is Pink' is high on the buzzword and makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film gets maximum footfall on day one.

The film's emotion-packed trailer was unveiled a couple of days back and Pee Cee's fans are thrilled to watch her on big screens.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, 'The Sky is Pink' is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Tags:
The Sky is PinkPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra Jonas
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest photoshoot screams sophistication—See inside

Must Watch

PT45M51S

Taal Thok Ke special debate on Modi's speech at UNGA today