trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2679868
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Looks Sassy In Off-Shoulder Blue Dress As She Grooves At Nick Jonas' Concert - WATCH VIDEO

Shining bright in a blue dress, and grooving to the upbeat tracks, Priyanka Chopra is surely living her best life with husband Nick Jonas.

Written By  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her friend Elizabeth Chambers
  • The actress soared temperature in an elegant blue, off-shoulder tube dress
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Looks Sassy In Off-Shoulder Blue Dress As She Grooves At Nick Jonas' Concert - WATCH VIDEO Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has successfully grabbed eyeballs again! Global actress turns hubby Nick Jonas' biggest cheerleader as she pops up at another Nick Jonas. This time too, Priyanka attended the concert with enthusiasm. Accompanied by her friend Elizabeth Chambers, Priyanka Chopra grooved the night away.

Shining bright in a blue dress, and grooving to the upbeat tracks, Priyanka Chopra is surely living her best life with husband Nick Jonas. No wonder, the duo is an unbeatable power couple. Arriving for the concert, Priyanka soared temperature in an elegant blue, off-shoulder tube dress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi _ (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in 2018 and the duo has set high standards for an ideal marriage. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi _ (@jerryxmimi)

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra confessed hard truths about her journey into motherhood, she said, “I think every day,” she responded candidly when asked how frequently she feels overwhelmed as a mother. Priyanka went on to share, “I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

Back home, Priyanka Chopra is a brand. The actress performed in noteworthy films including Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and Fashion. Even in Hollywood, our very own Priyanka Chopra worked in Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, and Isn’t It Romantic.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?