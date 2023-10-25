Priyanka Chopra Looks Sassy In Off-Shoulder Blue Dress As She Grooves At Nick Jonas' Concert - WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has successfully grabbed eyeballs again! Global actress turns hubby Nick Jonas' biggest cheerleader as she pops up at another Nick Jonas. This time too, Priyanka attended the concert with enthusiasm. Accompanied by her friend Elizabeth Chambers, Priyanka Chopra grooved the night away.

Shining bright in a blue dress, and grooving to the upbeat tracks, Priyanka Chopra is surely living her best life with husband Nick Jonas. No wonder, the duo is an unbeatable power couple. Arriving for the concert, Priyanka soared temperature in an elegant blue, off-shoulder tube dress.

Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in 2018 and the duo has set high standards for an ideal marriage. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022.

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra confessed hard truths about her journey into motherhood, she said, “I think every day,” she responded candidly when asked how frequently she feels overwhelmed as a mother. Priyanka went on to share, “I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

Back home, Priyanka Chopra is a brand. The actress performed in noteworthy films including Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and Fashion. Even in Hollywood, our very own Priyanka Chopra worked in Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, and Isn’t It Romantic.