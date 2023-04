Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In Plunging Neckline As She Promotes 'Citadel' In Rome, Nick Jonas Is Obsessed - Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the series ‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra is hogging all the limelight from Mumbai to Rome. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas went to Rome for the global premiere of ‘Citadel’. They are also enjoying the ‘couple time’ amid work.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday to post some drool-worthy pictures which she captioned, ‘Roman Holiday.’ Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous in a parrot green bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She amped up her look with a ruffled cape. Priyanka posted a couple of solo pictures as well as two frames with her husband. Nick sported a blue suit. The two of them together exude love.

Celebs could not keep their calm and complimented Priyanka’s look. Huma Qureshi posted a fire emoji on it. Raashii Khanna wrote, “Stunning!”

Nick Jonas is also promoting Priyanka’s ‘Citadel’ in his own unique way. He posted a video of his wife, in which, Priyanka is posing at the red carpet. He captioned it, “Damnn @priyankachopra”.

In the early hours of Friday, Nick took to his Instagram account and dropped an adorable video from their recent vacation which he captioned, “Rome.”

In the video, the couple could be seen walking and kissing on the streets of Rome, Italy and having ice cream together.

Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers’ show ‘Citadel’, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”