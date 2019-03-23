Priyanka Chopra loves sexting husband Nick Jonas

Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says she enjoys "sexting" with her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas when they have some time apart.

The 36-year-old actress married her 26-year-old beau in December last year, and she also said they like to share racy images with each other to keep the spark alive when their work keeps them away from each other. his head, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "No - once, I did once. Just his fade, back there."

The star was later grilled on their wedding, and was asked to choose which of Nick's famous brothers got them the best gift to celebrate their special day.

She added: "Well the good thing is, Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine, and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously revealed the key to a long-lasting relationship is "trust" and "respect".