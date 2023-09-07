trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659053
Priyanka Chopra Makes Sexy Appearance In Sheer Black, Flaunts Her Bikini Blouse And Bottoms Over A Shimmering See-Through Dress - Watch

Priyanka Chopra's Hot Pics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was clicked at the Victoria's Secret event in New York wearing a bold see-through dress.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Priyanka Chopra Makes Sexy Appearance In Sheer Black, Flaunts Her Bikini Blouse And Bottoms Over A Shimmering See-Through Dress - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently turned heads at the New York Fashion Week event held on Wednesday night. It was organised to celebrate the Victoria’s Secret World Tour. Priyanka is also the brand ambassador for the retailer. She looked stunning in a sheer black shimmering Giambattista Valli see-through dress. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas not only looked sexy in the sheer outfit flaunting her bikini blouse and bottoms worn over the dazzling black dress but also posed for the paps at the red carpet. Many fan pages shared pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra from the Victoria's Secret event. Take a look here: 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi  (@jerryxmimi)

Other international celebs present at the gala event were Doja Cat, who also performed at the show. Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Grace, and Lily Aldridge also attended the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi  (@jerryxmimi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi  (@jerryxmimi)

The Victoria's Secret World Tour is a reimagined part fashion show and a documentary film. This film and revamped fashion show is a part of the brand’s decision to overhaul the Victoria's Secret fashion show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi  (@jerryxmimi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Heads of State where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, where she is set to co-star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel.
 

