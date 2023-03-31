topStoriesenglish2589811
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Marie Make Their First Ever India Visit, Fam-Jam Poses For Paps In Style - Watch

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas: The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, her international music sensation Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie are in India on their first-ever fam trip. The actress made a touchdown at Mumbai airport and met the paps on duty waiting to capture the family together. Nick Jonas and Priyanka along with their baby girl happily posed for the shutterbugs. 

Priyanka was seen wearing in a bright pink co-ord set with a thigh-high slit in skirt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. 

In January this year, Priyanka attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas along with Kevin and Joe Jonas revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. As Jonas brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them. Photos of Malti Marie went gone viral on social media, revealing her face.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

On the work front, in Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon. 

 

