Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look adorable together with a baby — Take a look

The newlyweds were clicked as they spent time with a cute little baby.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The high profile and buzz-making wedding of the year saw desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas getting hitched. The stunning couple got married at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018.

The couple spends time with each other whenever possible from their hectic shifts and their pictures often find the way to the internet, leaving their fans mesmerised. 

In the latest, a picture has been trending on the social media in which the adorable newlywed is seen with a baby. While PeeCee is seen holding the baby, Nick is seen caressing the little sunshine from behind. The picture will surely melt their fans' hearts. 

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' also starring Farha Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is also gearing up for the release of her Hollywood flick 'Isn't It Romantic?' which releases on February 14, 2019. 

