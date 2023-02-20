topStoriesenglish2575403
PRIYANK CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Look Stunning in Twinning Outfits, Actress Dances her Heart out at Husband's Concert

Sharing a couple of pictures with Priyanka, Nick wrote, "Vegas with you (red heart) Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmery black co-ord set layered with a fur jacket, while Nick looked handsome in a black shirt and matching pants.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Priyanka Chopra recently turned cheerleader for hubby Nick Jonas during her live concert in Las Vegas.
  • Several videos and pictures from the gig surfaced online in which Priyanka is seen cheering for her hubby and also grooving in her place.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra recently turned cheerleader for hubby Nick Jonas during her live concert in Las Vegas. Several videos and pictures from the gig surfaced online in which Priyanka is seen cheering for her hubby and also grooving in her place. The couple also posed for pictures together.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Priyanka, Nick wrote, "Vegas with you (red heart) Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmery black co-ord set layered with a fur jacket, while Nick looked handsome in a black shirt and matching pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka shared Nick`s post on her Instagram story and captioned it, "You are the wings I need to fly away."Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

Last year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon. 

