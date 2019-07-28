close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' loved-up pictures from their yacht party are winning the internet-See inside

The actress had an extravagant birthday party with her family, friends and hubby Nick Jonas in Miami.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas&#039; loved-up pictures from their yacht party are winning the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle is all about love these days. The actress had an extravagant birthday party with her family, friends and hubby Nick Jonas in Miami. PeeCee shared some really drool-worthy pictures from her luxe holiday and continues to do so! 

Her latest Instagram update featuring husband Nick will make you go green with envy. Check them out here!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Aren't they adorable?

Meanwhile, a picture from their exotic vacations in Miami landed Priyanka in trouble. The actress was seen smoking in the picture that went viral on social media. The netizens were quick to call out her 'hypocrisy' as PC had once revealed in a video that she is asthmatic and how bad smoking is for health but was herself seen smoking. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.  

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasMiamiSky Is Pink
Next
Story

Diana Penty shines on ramp at ICW 2019

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Centre deploys 80 companies of CRPF and SSB in Kashmir