Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' loved-up pictures from their yacht party are winning the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle is all about love these days. The actress had an extravagant birthday party with her family, friends and hubby Nick Jonas in Miami. PeeCee shared some really drool-worthy pictures from her luxe holiday and continues to do so!

Her latest Instagram update featuring husband Nick will make you go green with envy. Check them out here!

Aren't they adorable?

Meanwhile, a picture from their exotic vacations in Miami landed Priyanka in trouble. The actress was seen smoking in the picture that went viral on social media. The netizens were quick to call out her 'hypocrisy' as PC had once revealed in a video that she is asthmatic and how bad smoking is for health but was herself seen smoking.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.