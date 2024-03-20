Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Look Adorable In Ethnic Wear As They Seek Blessings In Ayodhya

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Ayodhya with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie. Actress can be seen wearing a yellow sari while Nick also opted for the ethnic outfit, actress' mom Madhu Chopra was also spotted. She was spotted at the airport surrounded by fans and paparazzi.

In the viral videos and pictures, PeeCee can be seen wearing a yellow colour saree and looking beautiful. Nick Jonas opted for cream colour-embroidered kurta and pajama. Malti looked very cute in ethnic wear.

#WATCH | Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



Her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas are also with her. pic.twitter.com/cZLOxFnypE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

A few days ago, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti Marie for some work commitments. Whereas, Nick reached on Monday, March 18th and received a grand welcome from his Indian fans. Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza and turned heads with her stunning look. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

On the work front, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January. Nick arrived in India a few days after his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie touched down in the country.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.