topStoriesenglish2598217
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reunite With Malti Marie After ‘Citadel’ Promotions- See Adorable Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses with daughter Malti Marie as she and husband Nick Jonas were finally reunited with her after Citadel promotions.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reunite With Malti Marie After ‘Citadel’ Promotions- See Adorable Pics

Los Angeles: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas on Saturday “reunited” with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after attending the ‘Citadel’ global premiere in London. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of adorable pictures with Malti which she captioned, “Reunited,” followed by a red heart emoticon and emotional eyes emoticon. 

In the picture, she could be seen playing with her daughter with a white toy aeroplane as the little munchkin could be seen showing her back at the camera. In another picture, Nick also joined the mother-daughter duo and the ‘Don’ actor can be seen giving a gift to Malti and the singer is looking at her. “Grissini love,” she captioned the picture. 

See the pics here

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. Meanwhile, on the work front, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’.  

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her new web series helmed by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel’. 

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.” ‘Citadel’ will be out on April 28. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?