Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a kiss at Billboard Music Awards

Las Vegas: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a kiss with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas at the Billboard Awards 2019 here.

The actress shared an Instagram stories post where she, along with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, is seen enjoying a performance by the Jonas Brothers and also sang along the number "Sucker" with them.

In one video, as the Jonas Brothers move on the stage, Nick reaches out to Priyanka, bends and the two kiss.

Nick also shared photographs and video on his Instagram where he praised his wife for looking beautiful. "The Jonai in Vegas," he captioned the image.

In another video, Nick said: "My wife is looking hot."

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

On the acting front, Priyanka has wrapped up filming "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.