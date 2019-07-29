Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas take their pet Diana for a stroll, pics go viral- See inside

New Delhi: It was Priyanka Chopra's furry friend Diana's day out on Sunday as both PeeCee and Nick were spotted on a stroll with their dog.

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen donning a black and white maxi dress while Nick is seen in a leopard print shirt paired with purple paints. Check out the pictures shared by some of the fanclubs on Instagram.

The couple was reportedly hanging out on the streets of New York, where a Jonas Brothers music video is being shot.

Priyanka had a gala birthday celebration in Miami with her family, close friends and hubby Nick. A picture from their exotic vacations in Miami landed Priyanka in trouble. The actress was seen smoking in the picture that went viral on social media. The netizens were quick to call out her 'hypocrisy' as PC had once revealed in a video that she is asthmatic and how bad smoking is for health but was herself seen smoking.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.