Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wear cowboy hats, hold hands and enjoy horse ride on a beach - In Pics

And surely their beach pictures show how cool their Sunday was. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wear cowboy hats, hold hands and enjoy horse ride on a beach - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas are chilling in true blue boss style! Both the stars recently took to Instagram and shared a few clicks from their beach horse ride wearing cowboy hats to add to the vacay feel. 

And surely their beach pictures show how cool their Sunday was. Check out the photos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday. 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Magic 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The much-in-love Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands as they ride the horse looking simply fab twinning in jackets, black pants and boots. 

Priyanka Chopra married international music sensation Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur as per Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. The film received a warm response from the audiences and the critics lauded their hard-hitting performances.

 

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra picscowboy hatshorse riding
