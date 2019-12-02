Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's anniversary wish for each other too beautiful for words

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas completed one year of togetherness on December 1. The couple tied the knot a year ago in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last year. On their first anniversary, the duo wished each other by sharing breathtaking throwback pictures from their wedding.

Sharing a slideshow of their pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas

And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

While Nick shared a picture from their Christian wedding and wrote, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Priyanka and Nick had a big fat Indian wedding on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur followed by receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. Their do was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.