हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's anniversary wish for each other too beautiful for words

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas completed one year of togetherness on December 1. The couple tied the knot a year ago in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last year. On their first anniversary, the duo wished each other by sharing breathtaking throwback pictures from their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas&#039;s anniversary wish for each other too beautiful for words

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas completed one year of togetherness on December 1. The couple tied the knot a year ago in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last year. On their first anniversary, the duo wished each other by sharing breathtaking throwback pictures from their wedding.

Sharing a slideshow of their pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas 
And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

While Nick shared a picture from their Christian wedding and wrote, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Priyanka and Nick had a big fat Indian wedding on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur followed by receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. Their do was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasnickyanka anniversary
Next
Story

Makkhan malai on Shilpa's Sunday binge as she shoots in Lucknow

Must Watch

PT42M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid's disclosure on Kartarpur Corridor exposed wicked intent