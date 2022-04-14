New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her daughter for the first time in an interview. The actress welcomed her first child with singer husband Nick Jonas on January 21. The couple has been keeping a low profile about their baby and has not shared any details around her yet. However, in a new interview with YouTuber Lilly Singh, Priyanka opened up about experiencing parenthood and how she would like to raise her daughter.

Lilly Singh recently launched her new book titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...' and had a chat with Priyanka about the same. During the conversation, Priyanka also talked about parenthood and her thoughts about upbringing a child.

“As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra has often praised her parents for giving her a progressive upbringing. The actress has often said that she and her brother were never treated differently at home. She also had said that both her parents - Dr Madhu Chopra and late Dr Ashok Chopra, did everything together as partners and she was looking for the quality of her father in her husband before meeting and finding them in Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in romantic comedy ‘Text For You’. She will also feature in Amazon Prime Series ‘Citadel’ that is created by Russo Brothers. The actress will be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Ali Bhatt.