Priyanka Chopra opens up on having children with Nick Jonas

Washington D.C. [USA]: While newly-wed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in no hurry to be parents, they do want it to happen eventually.

The ‘Quantico’ actor opened up about their family plans during the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ in Los Angeles on Monday and revealed that while they have not thought about it yet, it is something that “needs to happen” and that she is ready for the responsibility when it comes.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” Priyanka was quoted as saying in the `People` magazine.

While interacting with the media Priyanka mentioned she has been enjoying every single second of her married life and it has been “magical” so far.“We haven’t changed, strangely, because we’re still navigating… getting to know each other, and it’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new,” she said.

When asked if they will ever collaborate for a project, Priyanka said there no guarantee of that happening anytime soon, but since they are both creative people, their “paths are bound to cross.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas` big fat wedding took place earlier this month at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. Following the wedding ceremony, the couple hosted three receptions for their friends and family.