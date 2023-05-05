Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her 'Steamy Intimate Scene' In Love Again, Says ' Having Someone Lick My...'

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is receiving all the love for her recent release 'Citadel' as well as her appearance at Met Gala 2023. She will now be seen in 'Love Again' alongside Sam Heughan and fans are super excited. Also, her husband Nick Jonas will appear in the film in a cameo role. The actress has been grabbing headlines for doing a 'steamy' kissing scene with Nick and she has recently opened up about it.

During a recent interaction with People at a screening of 'Love Again' in NYC, Priyanka shared an interesting lesser-known story behind Nick's cameo in the film. She said Jonas 'really took one for the team,' the actress also revealed that she was initially supposed to shoot a 'steamy make-out scene for the movie with a random actor.'

She said, "During Covid, having someone just lick my face, I was not about it. So I was like, 'Please, Nick, could you do it?' And he was such a sport. He came on set and it was so funny. I was completely unprofessional that day because he was really taking the douchebag thing really seriously and practicing for it."

"And I just was in rips. I was a puddle; I was laughing. Everyone was laughing. At one point, the crew laughed so loudly during a take that we had to retake it because it was just so funny," she added.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked the Met Gala red carpet wearing a sexy black gown with a thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. She was joined by her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka has been currently promoting her OTT streaming show 'Citadel'. She recently announced her next film 'Heads Of State', co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka shared screenshots of a report by Deadline on her Instagram handle and captioned it as 'On to the next'. She tagged actors Idris Elba and John Cena, director Ilya Naishuller and producer Amazon Studios and wrote, "Let's gooo!!". As per a Deadline report, the film will go on floors in May 2023.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's ambitious project 'Jee Le Zara', also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and Mindy Kaling's upcoming comedy film based on Indian weddings. She also has a rom-com 'Love Again' starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The film is slated for release on May 12.