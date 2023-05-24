topStoriesenglish2612819
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On ‘Unsavoury Incident’ In Bollywood, Says Director Asked ‘To See Her Underwear’

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, opened up on how a filmmaker in Bollywood had said that "he needed to see her underwear" while shooting for a film.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On ‘Unsavoury Incident’ In Bollywood, Says Director Asked ‘To See Her Underwear’

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas did not shy away from talking about an unsavoury incident in Bollywood when a filmmaker had said that he "needed to see her underwear". Priyanka in an interview with The Zoe Report opened up about shooting for a film in which the actress played the role of an undercover. About the incident, she said it was a "dehumanising moment" adding that she had walked out of the film.

"This may have been 2002 or '03. I'm undercover, I'm seducing the guy -- obviously, that's what girls do when they're undercover. But I'm seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time)," she recalled.  "I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, 'No, I need to see her underwear'. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?"

The actress added, "He didn't say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanising moment. It was a feeling of, I'm nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important." After working for two days, she said that she exited the movie. Her father Ashok Chopra asked her to pay back the production, with her money, for what they had spent. Talking about the director, Priyanka also said that she "just couldn't look at him every day".  

Priyanka made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film 'Thamizhan'. She made her foray into Bollywood in 2003 with 'Andaaz'. After that she was seen in Hindi films such as 'Aitraaz', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Fashion', 'Don', 'Barfi!', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Mary Kom', 'The White Tiger' and many more. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818