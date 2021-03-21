Priyanka Chopra regret not calling out director after being mistreated during dance sequence

NEW DELHI: International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Oprah Winfrey on her award-winning talk show 'Super Soul'. Notably, the actress appeared on the talk show just days after her friend and UK royal Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about her life at Buckingham Palace. The actress opened up about various incidents, including one where a director mistreated her.

Priyanka, who is now a popular name in the US and India and is married to international pop star Nick Jonas, revealed her share of struggles during her initial days in Bollywood. She also spoke about a dance performance that she was asked to deliver which made her very uncomfortable. The actress added that she regrets not confronting the director about the incident. "I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice," she said, speaking about her upbringing. However, she couldn't call out the director and she still regrets it. "I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," she said. Priyanka eventually quit the movie.

The actress also spoke about her thoughts on dating a much-younger Nick Jonas, her three-day lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur and her decision to pen down her memoir 'Unfinished' at such a young age.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

On the work front, she recently wrapped her schedule for 'Matrix 4' and 'Text For You' and is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming project 'Citadel'. The actress has also unveiled her new Indian restaurant - SONA in New York, which is scheduled to open for public later this month.