Priyanka Chopra Performs Puja With Daughter On Father's Death Anniversary, Malti Marie Looks Adorable In Lehenga

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra held a special pooja on the occasion of her father's death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the 'Citadel' actor shared pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from the puja. In the first picture, Malti was walking while holding someone's hand. Priyanka captioned the post, "Someone found her belly botton in her gorgeous lehenga."

Malti was dressed in a baby pink lehenga with a dupatta. In the second picture, Malti can be seen picking up flowers on the floor. PeeCee wrote, "Puja time. Miss you, Nana."

In another picture, the little toddler was held by someone in front of her dear Nana's picture. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor captioned, "Miss u dad." The baby looked cute in a printed dress.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel'.

Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.