Priyanka Chopra poses with daughter Malti Marie from their FIRST trip to New York- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is busy embracing motherhood these days. The actress keeps on sharing pictures with daughter Malti Marie from their outings. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture with daughter from their trip to New York. Priyanka went to New York city as the goodwill ambassador at the UNICEF.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Our first trip to the big,” with an apple emoji. In the first picture, Malti Marie can be seen looking out of the window as Priyanka holds her and smiles. In the second picture, Priyanka is looking at the camera while daughter Malti Marie is still looking out of the window. Priyanka, however, did not reveal the daughter’s face in any of the photos. Ranveer Singh, Dia Mirza and Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post by sharing heart emojis.

Fans of the actress went to the comments section to shower their love on the picture. “Its just perfect,” commented one user with heart and fire emojis. “Aww! This made our day,” added another user.

See the post here -

Priyanka Chopra went for the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at the United Nations General Assembly and pressed in on some of the world's most important issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis and poverty.

Earlier, she had shared a picture with daughter on a car-ride which she had captioned, ‘Big apple here we come’. Recently, Priyanka and Nick celebrated his 30th birthday with a bang at the Scottsdale National Golf Club. The duo also shared glimpses from the birthday celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in a lavish Hindu and Christian wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In January 2022, they announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.