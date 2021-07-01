हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra ranked 27 on Instagram Richlist, makes THIS whopping amount per post!

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is listed at the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021. According to the list, she earns a whopping Rs 3 crore per Instagram post.

File photo

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is listed at the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021 and she's the only other Indian to make it to the top 30 along with cricketer Virat Kohli. According to the marketing company Hopper HQ, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress makes more than Rs 3 crore per Instagram post! The Hopper Instagram Richlist ranks celebrities, influencers, sportspersons based on their social media followers and the amount of money they earn per post. 

Check out Priyanka Chopra's ranking in the top 30:

PC

On the other hand, Virat Kohli ranked at 19 and is estimated to be making Rs 5 crore per Instagram post.

After being stationed in London, where she was shooting back to back for her upcoming projects, Priyanka is back in the US and enjoying time with her family and hubby Nick Jonas.

On the work front, the global star will be seen in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

