NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra receives ‘taste of home’ as Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor gift her Indian food items

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor got 'khakhra', 'poha', 'namkeens' and various other snacks for Priyanka Chopra in Los Angeles, USA.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:07 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra receives ‘taste of home’ as Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor gift her Indian food items

Washington: A lot of Indians miss Indian home-cooked food when they are abroad. And, well, Priyanka Chopra is no different! On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a photo of Indian delicacies and snacks like `khakhra` and `poha` along with different types of `namkeens` and expressed how much she missed Indian food! And well, guess what? Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor got those snacks for her, all the way from India. Priyanka thanked Khushi and Boney Kapoor on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!"

Priyanka and Nick are big fans of Indian food. In fact, Priyanka even has an Indian restaurant in New York - `Sona`. Priyanka moved to the US around 2014 to establish her career in Hollywood. She debuted in Hollywood with the 2015 thriller TV show `Quantico` as a lead. She went on to star as an antagonist in the 2017 Hollywood action-comedy film `Baywatch` and also as Sati in the recently released `The Matrix Resurrections`, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead .At that time, she lived in New York.

However, she moved to Los Angeles after getting married to Nick Jonas in 2018. Talking about her upcoming projects, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It's All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`.

Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

Live Tv

EntertainmentPriyanka ChopraKhushi KapoorBoney KapoorBollywoodHollywoodghar ka khanaIndian food

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?