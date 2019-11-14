close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra returns from Delhi after shooting for 'The White Tiger'—Pics

Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai after shooting for 'The White Tiger' in Delhi. She was spotted at the airport and was seen wearing a white shirt and grey jeans.

Priyanka Chopra returns from Delhi after shooting for &#039;The White Tiger&#039;—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra has time and again left us wonderstruck with her outfit choices. The actress is a big name in Bollywood and Hollywood as well and has fans all over the world.

Priyanka was busy shooting for Netflix film 'The White Tiger' in Delhi and was snapped returning to the bay on Thursday.

She looked stunning in a classic white shirt and faded ash grey jeans. Yes, jeans and a white t-shirt is an evergreen combination but Pee Cee made it look uber cool by pairing her outfit with large sunnies and wavy, short hair. And let's not miss that golden footwear highlighting itself!

Check out the airport pics here:

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in 'The Sky is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf.

The film has been directed by Shonali Bose and is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film's trailer was packed with intense emotions, taking fans' excitement up a notch.

Up next, she will be giving life to animated character Elsa in Hindi version of Disney's 'Frozen' 2 apart from sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.

Tags:
Priyanka Choprathe white tigerPriyanka Chopra pics
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar's health stable; family looks forward to take the singer home

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Maharashtra: Congress demands Shiv Sena to stop being Hindu fanatic