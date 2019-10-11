close

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reunites with hubby Nick Jonas after The Sky Is Pink promotional tour

New Delhi: After weeks of promoting her film The Sky Is Pink, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is back to where her heart belongs. The actress shared a cosy picture with husband Nick Jonas on Friday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "Vegas baby!!  @nickjonas @jblaudio #jblfest. The duo was dressed in black for an event in Las Vegas. Priyanka stunned in a shimmery black outfit while Nick looked dapper in a black jacket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vegas baby!!  @nickjonas @jblaudio #jblfest

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka was in India to promote her film The Sky Is Pink, which released on October 11. The film received a warm welcome from the audience and the critics.

While PeeCee was away, Nick missed her terribly and even watched her films. Talking to TOI, she said, "He watched Mary Kom by himself one day. I was travelling and he called me and said, ‘Babe, I am missing you, so I am watching your movie’. I thought that was really sweet.”

Meanwhile, The Sky Is Pink revolves around a couple whose child suffers from a terminal illness. Starring PeeCee and Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, the film is helmed by Shonali Bose. It also features Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role.

Nick JonasPriyanka ChopraThe Sky is Pink
