Priyanka Chopra rocks the shimmering saree, gives full desi girl vibes in this BTS dance video—Watch

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra recently shot for the cover of an international magazine InStyle for July issue. She shared her look from the magazine shoot on her Instagram page and it surely raises the bar high in fashion and style.

And not just her photoshoot pictures but a BTS (Behind-The-Scenes) video which has been shot while shooting for the cover has gone viral on the internet. PeeCee can be seen grooving in a shimmering saree with a backless blouse, giving maor Desi Girl vibes.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram. Watch it here:

Piggy Chops rocks the saree like none, isn't it?

Well, her personal life has been hogging all the limelight lately. She got married to international music sensation Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the very majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The couple had two ceremonies—Hindu and Christian respectively. Theirs was a huge affair which lasted for days and after the wedding pictures found a way to the internet, it almost flooded the timelines.

PeeCee will be next seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie also stars Rohan Suresh Saraf in a pivotal part.

It is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.