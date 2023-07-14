Priyanka Chopra Saves The Day For Friend At Beyonce Concert: What She Did

Priyanka Chopra’s influence extends far beyond her acting prowess. She is also known for her humanitarian work and advocacy for women’s rights. Inspiring countless individuals with her indomitable spirit and unwavering positivity, she has become a global icon, constantly in the spotlight. Recently, she made her friend, stuntwoman-actor Anisha Tee Gibbs, happy through a heartwarming gesture. Anisha took to Instagram to share her story of mistakenly buying fake tickets to a Beyonce concert in London. When Priyanka learned of her friend’s disappointment, she invited Anisha to join her to watch the show.

Anisha posted a heartfelt note on Instagram along with pictures, including one featuring Priyanka Chopra standing behind her. She also shared videos of Priyanka dancing and the actress’s mother, Madhu Chopra, singing.

In her post, Anisha expressed surprise and gratitude, stating how she had attempted to buy a ticket to see Beyonce but ended up with a fake one. However, after sharing the story with Priyanka, she was thrilled when the actress invited her to experience the concert with her in Jay Z's VIP box. Anisha was in awe of the Beyonce experience and the opportunity to witness her talented friends perform.



Anisha wrote, “Did I mention I went to go see @beyoncein London!? Well I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyoncé and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!! SMH!!! I told this story to @priyankachopraand two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say THANK YOU SO MUCH AGAIN! Hanging out in #jayz VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breath taking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing!”

Beyonce’s concert took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last month.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for Priyanka Chopra, describing her as the best and expressing their excitement for Anisha's memorable experience.

One fan praised the trio of Priyanka, Anisha, and Beyonce as the most beautiful and talented women on the planet.

Another Instagram user commended Priyanka for being there for her friends, while others found the interaction between Priyanka and Anisha beautiful and awesome.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Commitments

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming her upcoming project, Heads Of State. She was last seen in the spy-thriller Citadel on Amazon Prime. She was also seen in the romantic comedy, Love Again.