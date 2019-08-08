Priyanka Chopra seems totally mesmerised by her 'desi' look

New Delhi: 'Desi Girl' actor Priyanka Chopra can't get enough of her own looks in ravishing pastel pink saree, which she wore at Joe and Sophie Turner wedding.

The 'Barfi' actor shared photos on Instagram, in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pink saree and big glares.

Priyanka paired her with minimal accessories and the beautiful peach roses in her bun add to the overall look of the actor.

Though the actor attended a western wedding, she didn`t forget to wear vermilion. In the post, PeeCee thanked the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the beautiful blush pink saree.

The actor wrote, "#SareeNotSorryNuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it`s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday."

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose' 'The Sky Is Pink'. The movie is the incredible love story of a couple, Aditi (Priyanka) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar) - spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The film is slated to release worldwide on 11th October 2019. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.