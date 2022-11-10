Priyanka Chopra shares cute family PIC with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, calls it ‘Home’

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has returned back to Los Angeles after her short trip in India. As soon as she reached back home, the actress shared a picture with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. Sharing the loved-up photo, she wrote, “Home”.

Fans of the actress could not keep calm as soon as they saw the picture and started sharing their love in the comments section. “Aww so sweet PCJ,” commented one fan. “So sweet,” added another user with heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra had come to India recently for a short trip to promote her haircare brand Anomaly. She also visited some rural areas in Uttar Pradesh as the Goodwill Ambassador of the UNICEF.

After working in Bollywood for years, Priyanka moved to the Hollywood and later married American singer Nick Jonas. The couple also welcomed a daughter Malti Marie in January this year. During her visit to the state, Priyanka praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its responsible attitude towards women and improving their condition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which talks about female friendships. The film is expected to go on floors in 2023.