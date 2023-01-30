topStoriesenglish2567081
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Shares Dramatic Selfies From her Closet, Actress Looks Glamorous for a Hollywood Party

The actress has shared pictures of her recent look on social media and it has taken over the internet. She decked up for the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-anniversary bash in LA that she attended on Saturday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The actress has shared pictures of her recent look on social media and it has taken over the internet. She decked up for the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-anniversary bash in LA that she attended on Saturday.
  • The 'Matrix' actress looked GLAM in a shimmery silver shirt and skirt set paired with a shimmery black shirt with a touch of green and did green eye makeup to add to the mood.

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Shares Dramatic Selfies From her Closet, Actress Looks Glamorous for a Hollywood Party

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actors in the industry today. She slays in every role she does and has a fan following of millions. The actress has shared pictures of her recent look on social media and it has taken over the internet. She decked up for the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-anniversary bash in LA that she attended on Saturday. 

The 'Matrix' actress looked GLAM in a shimmery silver shirt and skirt set paired with a shimmery black shirt with a touch of green and did green eye makeup to add to the mood. She paired her high-on bling attire with violent heels as she posed in her closet before leaving for the bash. At the event, PC was joined by Hollywood actors Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum.

Sharing the pictures from her closet on her Insta stories, PeeCee wrote in the caption, "When your fit deserves a closet selfie." 

The actress also shared a selfie with Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum. She captioned it, 'such a lovely night'. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen making her OTT debut this year with Russo Brothers' Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She also has 'Love Again' opposite Sam Heughan and 'Ending Things' in her kitty.

She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is to go on floors soon.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'