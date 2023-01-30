Priyanka Chopra Shares Dramatic Selfies From her Closet, Actress Looks Glamorous for a Hollywood Party

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actors in the industry today. She slays in every role she does and has a fan following of millions. The actress has shared pictures of her recent look on social media and it has taken over the internet. She decked up for the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-anniversary bash in LA that she attended on Saturday.

The 'Matrix' actress looked GLAM in a shimmery silver shirt and skirt set paired with a shimmery black shirt with a touch of green and did green eye makeup to add to the mood. She paired her high-on bling attire with violent heels as she posed in her closet before leaving for the bash. At the event, PC was joined by Hollywood actors Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum.

Sharing the pictures from her closet on her Insta stories, PeeCee wrote in the caption, "When your fit deserves a closet selfie."

The actress also shared a selfie with Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum. She captioned it, 'such a lovely night'.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen making her OTT debut this year with Russo Brothers' Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She also has 'Love Again' opposite Sam Heughan and 'Ending Things' in her kitty.

She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is to go on floors soon.