हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares first image from 'Citadel' set

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of her upcoming spy thriller film 'Citadel'.

Priyanka Chopra shares first image from &#039;Citadel&#039; set
File photo

London: Priyanka Chopra has shared a behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming international series "Citadel" on Instagram Stories for the very first time, and the photo has gone viral.

In the picture, Priyanka's face is covered with a gold face mask covering traces of blue make-up that is visible below her eyes. She looks into the camera as an attendant takes care of her open hair.

Priyanka

Priyanka chose not to caption the frame. Rather, she invited fans to do so.

"Caption this," she wrote on the picture. A box beneath, which lets followers key in their captions, has "Type something…" written in it. She has also given fans a space to "Reply to Priyankachopra,…", and tagged the image with #setlife, #citadel and @goochie60.

"Citadel" is helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden, is billed as an ambitious global event for OTT.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra photosPriyanka Chopra upcoming moviesPriyanka Chopra CitadelPriyanka Chopra Instagram
Next
Story

Naagin 5 actress Kajal Pisal recovers from COVID-19, urges people to donate plasma

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day