New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas shared the first photo of their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Mother’s Day.The couple revealed that their little bundle of joy was finally home after spending more than 100 days in NICU (neonatal intensive care unit), a time that was really trying for them.

The couple’s daughter was born in January via surrogacy. The media reports later revealed that she was born premature and her name on birth certificate is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas - a tribute to Priyanka and Nick's mother. PeeCee also seemed to confirm this news as she referred to her little girl as ‘MM’ in her long post.

In the first photo shared by Priyanka with her daughter, she can be seen holding her close to her chest. Nick, who is sitting next to his baby’s mama, is engrossed looking at baby Malti and is holding her tiny hands. Priyanka put a heart sticker on her baby’s face to not reveal her identity.

Sharing a long post, Priyanka wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The actress also thanked all the doctors who looked after her baby and wrote, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She concluded her long post with, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit”.

Nick Jonas also postd the identical photo on his Instagram and penned a long note with it. He praised Priyanka in his post and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you”.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves ‘The Matrix Resurrections'. She will next be seen in romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back To Me' that also stars Sam Heughan. The actress also has the Russo Brothers Amazon Prime’s action series ‘Citadel’. The desi girl will make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.