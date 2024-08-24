New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and sarees are truly a match made in heaven. The Desi Girl set major fashion goals by wearing a stunning burgundy saree during her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. Recently, she shared photos of her elegant 'Berries and Cream' look, leaving fans in awe. Shraddha Kapoor couldn’t resist showing love, and her heartfelt reaction in the comments section resonated with everyone.

On August 24, 2024, Priyanka took to Instagram to reveal her gorgeous look for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding festivities. She paired her beautiful saree with an exquisite white necklace, while her makeup perfectly complemented the outfit, and her hair was styled in a neat bun.

In some of the photos, Priyanka wore black sunglasses, exuding boss lady vibes, while she shared a few laughs with her best friend Tamanna Dutt. Her caption simply read, "Berries and cream."

The comments section was buzzing with admiration. 'Stree 2' actress Shraddha Kapoor dropped a series of heart-eye, fire, and red heart emojis.

Fans showered Priyanka with compliments, with one writing, "Desi girl + saree = beyond beautiful," and another commenting, "Berry berry stunning." Others praised her as a “Natural beauty in Mumbai” and "The OG Queen of Bollywood."

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'The Bluff' in Australia. She celebrated the milestone with a sweet post featuring her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka expressed her gratitude, saying, "It's a picture wrap on 'The Bluff'! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people who made this movie possible is such a privilege."

After a brief stay in LA, Priyanka returned to India for her brother’s wedding festivities. Looking ahead, she’s gearing up to start shooting for the second season of her spy thriller series 'Citadel'.