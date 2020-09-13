हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares mushy post with forever guy' Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the picture in which she is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

Priyanka Chopra shares mushy post with forever guy&#039; Nick Jonas
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted a picture with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas and said she was so grateful to have him.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the picture. In the photo, Priyanka is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

"My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut in her latest Instagram picture flaunting chopped hair. She experimented with 'bangs' haircut this time.

The actress recently announced she has finished writing her memoir "Unfinished" and was all set to release the book.

At present, living in the US with Nick, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with "The White Tiger" co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

