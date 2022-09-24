Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Nick Jonas, Malala Yousafzai, calls them 'favorites'

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra on Friday dropped a video with her 'favorites' sharing a glimpse of the dinner night. PeeCee is currently in New York where she recently attended the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF.

Chopra knows how to balance her work and social life, she visited her restaurant in the city 'Sona' and even hosted a dinner for her friends there. Taking the video to her Instagram, PC wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites." It is a compilation of pictures from the evening.

Priyanka looked absolutely STUNNING in a black ensemble. She wore a backless body-hugging gown with golden hoop earrings and a matching purse.

In one of the photos, Chopra can be seen posing with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. In another one, she and Malala Yousafzai can be seen smiling while they pose for the camera. The actress also shows a glimpse of her enjoying the mouth-watering dishes at her restaurant.

On the professional front, Priyanka has many projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film 'Ending Things' along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in 'It's All Coming Back.'

Talking about Bollywood, PeeCee will feature in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Citadel.'