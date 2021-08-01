Priyanka Chopra shares stunning new selfie flaunting her curls, hubby Nick Jonas reacts!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for her upcoming show 'Citadel' in London, on Saturday, posted a stunning selfie flaunting her beautiful curls.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “#selfiemode

#citadel.”

In the picture, PeeCee sported a white top, along with nude make-up. While the world was drooling over her charm, it was her husband Nick Jonas who couldn’t stop himself from commenting and wrote, “You’re hot” in the comment box.

This wasn't it, the 39-year-old actor also shared a mesmerizing video on Instagram reels, riding a boat in London. She could be seen sporting a casual look, with a blue top, black shorts along with a hat and sunglasses. The video gave a glimpse of the gorgeous London sky on a sunny day.

'Citadel', a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers, stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

She will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'.