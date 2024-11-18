Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Goofy BTS Moments With Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor From ‘Gunday’ Sets

Priyanka Chopra recently delighted her fans by sharing a series of never-seen-before behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of the 2014 action-entertainer Gunday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film starred Priyanka alongside Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor and has since remained a fan favorite for its iconic storyline, dynamic performances, and unforgettable music.

On November 17, Priyanka posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the fun and camaraderie on the sets of Gunday. The photos showcased her in her glamorous costumes from the film, along with candid, goofy moments featuring her co-stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and the crew. Adding to the nostalgia, she paired the post with her beloved track Asalaam-e-Ishqum.

Sharing the cherished memories, Priyanka captioned the post: "I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew, and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf."

Priyanka's post sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, who flooded the comments with love and admiration. One fan wrote, "How can anyone forget? Uff, Diva Goddess Nandita is my favorite," while another commented, "Good old days... Gunday is one of my favorite movies." Many fans expressed their desire to see Priyanka back in Bollywood, with comments like "We miss you! Come back to Bollywood soon!"

Set in the 1970s-80s, Gunday tells the gripping story of Bala (Ranveer Singh) and Bikram (Arjun Kapoor), two best friends turned coal thieves who rise to become notorious gangsters in Kolkata. The film is known for its vibrant storytelling, captivating performances, and an unforgettable musical album, which remains iconic to this day.

Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of the stunning and fierce Nandita added a layer of charm to the movie, solidifying her status as a versatile actress.