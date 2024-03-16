NewsLifestylePeople
Priyanka Chopra Shares Warm Embrace With Madhuri Dixit At Holi Party; Divas Look Stunning - VIDEOS

Priyanka Chopra, stunning in her glamorous desi avatar, opted for a pastel pink slit skirt-styled saree paired with a bustier blouse, exuding elegance at every turn.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 07:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Priyanka Chopra Shares Warm Embrace With Madhuri Dixit At Holi Party; Divas Look Stunning - VIDEOS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The vibrant festivities of Holi were further illuminated as several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana, graced Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. 

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Graces 

Priyanka Chopra, stunning in her glamorous desi avatar, opted for a pastel pink slit skirt-styled saree paired with a bustier blouse, exuding elegance at every turn. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani made a stylish statement in a black printed dress, while Shilpa Shetty Kundra dazzled in a satin-finished green crop top and dhoti-style bottom, accentuated with a white-green printed shrug.

Priyanka Chopra Hugs Madhuri Dixit 

Inside the festivities, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Madhuri Dixit shared a warm embrace with Priyanka Chopra, capturing the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two celebrated actresses. From glamorous entrances to candid moments, Isha Ambani's Holi party was indeed a star-studded affair to remember in the Bollywood calendar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aditi Rao Hydari Supremacy

Adding traditional charm to the affair, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a vibrant pink and orange saree, while Athiya Shetty embraced a modern flair with a silver-toned blazer set. Ayushmann Khurrana charmed in a handsome white ensemble, complementing the star-studded event effortlessly.

Madhuri Dixit, accompanied by her husband Shriram Nene, exuded sophistication in power suits. Madhuri radiated boss-lady vibes in a pink-hued pantsuit, perfectly paired with her husband's black tuxedo adorned with sequin details.

From glamorous ensembles to heartwarming moments, the Roman Holi celebration curated a memorable experience for all in attendance, capturing the essence of both tradition and luxury.

